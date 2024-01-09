TULARE, Calif. (KSEE) – A young man from Tulare took the initiative to turn his life around. When something on campus is broken, he’s the one to call.

Juan Davalos, a student at Accelerated Charter High School in Tulare is proving he can juggle it all.

“Not only in the classroom but also with hands-on projects and doing skills-based work he’s going to be a great employee one day when he gets out,” said Wendy Powell, Principal.

Juan transferred to Accelerated Charter last year with poor grades and a lack of motivation, but with hard work and a change in mindset, he’s turned his education around.

When he came here he was down on credits so since then he’s back on top of his credits. He’s ready to graduate this year and he’s passing all his classes with A’s and B’s now,” said Powell

“At first I didn’t think it would be easy, but then the more effort I put in, the more I found out it was easier to be able to make up those credits,” said Juan.

Juan also discovered his love of hands-on work, like welding. He’s often asked to make repairs on campus and take care of jobs that need to get done.

“I feel good about it because they would trust me enough to get things done, and I do get things done,” he said.

“I’m excited about his future and I’m excited about where he’s going to go from here,” said Powell.

Juan says he plans to attend a trade school and become a welder and with his strong work ethic and great character, he’s well on his way to success.