Your Character Matters: Technical difficulties can’t stop Tulare students from innovating

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Students from Tulare Union High School have won $65,000 for their school by being top 10 national finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest, and have a chance to win another $15,000.

Victor Martinez, a senior at the high school, sees the prize as a win for the underclassmen.

“I know the money is going to go to a really good cause,” Martinez said. “It’s going to help out so many students.”

The class created a device that could be placed on a car dash and uses artificial intelligence to reduce the number of teen car crashes. It alerts the driver when there are obstacles in the roadway of if they are approaching a stop sign.

The task, largely performed while distance learning, required many hours to complete. But even the technical uncertainty of Zoom calls couldn’t stop the class from pushing forward to finish the project.

“All of those technical difficulties just kind of just went to the side once we started realizing that this was something for our community and something that could help our community,” Martinez explains.

The classes teacher Eric York says the students went above and beyond to complete the device.

“They’re a group of tremendous students,” York says. “They show their character in all aspects of their lives.”