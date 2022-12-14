FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Tulare County 8th grader has overcome a lot to set a good example for other students in his life.

That is just a snippet of the list of reasons Oak Valley 8th grader Luke Willey is being honored for his exemplary character. Luke is autistic, which you would think would make learning difficult, but if things are difficult for Luke you would not know it if you saw him in class.

If anyone knows the measure of Luke’s character it is his teacher Debbie Hornug who now has Luk in her class for the second time Luke stays focused on his studies, and influences other students around him to be better people.

Luke’s character, and the impact of that character, will live on with his classmates and teacher long after he’s moved on to high school.