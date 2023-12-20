FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s an aroma that’s hard to resist of pancakes on the grill. A free breakfast is offered weekly to students at Redwood High School.

Senior Magnus Burgess is the young man behind the grill. It was his idea to start The Breakfast Club at school. He named it after the 1985 hit film about six students forced to spend the day together in detention.

“I wanted to have a group at Redwood that just made friends and ate breakfast together. And came together from all walks of life,” said Senior at Redwood Highschool, Magnus Burgess.

Students who attend the Redwood Breakfast Club attend voluntarily to enjoy the meal and the opportunity to expand their friend group.

“I really like meeting new people so I think it’s really cool to see everyone and coming together over breakfast and talking about high school,” said Freshman at Redwood High School, Amaya Chavez. “Breakfast Club brings all walks of life, I mean everybody, this whole group right here is diverse right?”

Breakfast Club advisor Tina Moran appreciates the effort to put this club together. She says Magus is a student leader and the perfect person to draw people in.

“He’s put in a lot of effort to try to organize things for kids to feel comfortable and to feel connected to Redwood High School,” said Tina Moran, Breakfast Club Advisor. “I know so many people now because of the breakfast club and so many more friends, it’s just, I’m blessed to have you guys.”

Magnus graduates this year, but there’s hope his Breakfast Club will continue to thrive in the years to come.