VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – When something breaks, he’s the one to call. Zavier Palomino, also known as Mr. Fix-it, comes to the rescue.

“It’s just a nice thing to do so not everyone can do things by themselves, so it’s always a hand,” says Zavier.

Zavier is a senior at Visalia Unified’s VTEC— Visalia’s Technical Early College High School. He Has been in the program for four years, and his willingness to learn and help others has his teachers impressed.

“If they need something and they see Zavier, he’s going to be the one that they can just rely on, and they’ll say, ‘Hey, can you come help us with this?’ and he’ll jump right to it,” says Travis Wuyrick, VTEC’s Ag Mechanics Pathway Teacher.

Zavier says he was surprised when he was recognized for his good character, but his teacher Mr. Wyrick says Zavier was an obvious pick.

“He is a very trustworthy individual to the point where he has been operating most, if not all the equipment on campus, been a part of our alfalfa field projects, working on the small engines we have in our shop or just being the person we can rely on,” says Wyrick.

According to Zavier, “It was a good feeling, surprising, I didn’t know about it and it was oh hey you won.. and I was like ‘cool’.”

Zavier Palomino, aka Mr. Fix-it, plans to attend a trade school in Wyoming after high school where his learning will continue— and no doubt, his trustworthiness and helpful ways.