FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Character Counts is so important in Tulare County schools, that there’s even a song about it.

Mary Pauls the choir director at Monson Sultana School wrote the song because she believes in its importance, and so do her students.

“Music is a tool that we use to teach respect, responsibility, trustworthiness, and they are doing an awesome job,” says Mary Pauls.

The school’s choir has been working hard on their holiday spectacular a performance posted to YouTube that reaches thousands of people. This year’s show promises to be one of the best shows yet.

“It’s really a good experience to be in choir. I just love singing,” says eighth grader Aria Figueroa.

“We have to put in a lot of work. We have our ups and downs, but at the end of the day it all comes together,” said eighth grader Kevin Gomez.

It’s coming together in a way that’s sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit, as this choir featuring students of different grade levels shows their ability to blend their voices.

“All those three months of hard work were worth it to see your facial expressions right now just brought tears to my eyes. I’m so proud of you,” Mary Pauls told her students.

A spectacular program from spectacular students with great character, and even greater talent.

You can watch the 30th annual holiday program on the “Monson Sultana Music” YouTube channel.

The program already has over one thousand views.