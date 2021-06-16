Your Character Matters: High school senior becomes basketball role model

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – From the court to the classroom, a Tulare senior is making a lasting impression thanks to her outstanding character.

At Mission Oak High School, Dynasia Jefferson never played basketball until high school. She is moving on to the next level where she will play for the University of Antelope Valley this fall.

“When I first started playing for [Coach] Caetano, I had basic learning so I played like a beginner,” said Dynasia. “But he didn’t care. he took time out of his schedule. he would pick me up so we would have one on one sessions. he improved my schedule so my junior year I was able to lead my team in rebounds and blocks and become a well enough player to get looked at by other colleges.”

It was her coach who nominated Dynasia for her outstanding character – on and off the court.

“She’s a great role model for the younger players,” said Coach Dave Caetano. “She is very, very good. She is really kind of like the big sister. That team leader that you are looking for.”

Caetano says Dynasia is always willing to help out her teammates and classmates.

“Every year she came in to practice in better shape, in better condition and worked really hard. Her attitude is amazing. She is not afraid to work hard.”

Even though times were tough with distanced learning and a shorter basketball season because of the pandemic, Dynasia says she is motivated and ready to play a the collegiate level.

“I am very excited this is not the end of the road for me. I want to be able to do more and there are a lot of goals and accomplishments that I am looking forward to reaching.”