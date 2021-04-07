Your Character Matters: Hard work and positivity through the pandemic

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged schools to re-think the way education is delivered to students.

According to one Central Valley community, a particular student, Dana Villegas Palos, has greeted the challenge with determination and a positive attitude.

“She has completed every assignment and extra credit,” Matt Lee, a teacher at Mid-County Community School in Visalia says. “She has truly earned my respect, the things that she has gone through.”

Palos’ teachers say she traveled to Mexico with family for a whole month and didn’t miss a single session of remote learning, logging in daily from her laptop. Now, Palos is trying to get her work permit so she can look for jobs over spring break.

The freshman has a message to her peers coping with academics during the pandemic.

“Keep your head up and keep going and don’t give up.”

