TULARE, Calif. (KSEE) – He’s a bright light in the classroom and on the playground.

Tarin Alaniz-Mederos from Tulare’s Garden Elementary School is a shining example of great character.

Teacher Charisse Hastings had Tarin in class in his 1st and 3rd-grade years, and now that he’s a 6th grader, she’s happy to have him back to mentor her young students.

“He’s just an all-around wonderful student, wonderful young man,” said Hastings. “He’s building friendships with students in my class and my students love him not just his own buddy, but the other students as well.”

Tarin says helping others makes him want to do it even more, and he likes to mix it up on the playground and have fun with a variety of friends.

“It brightens others and it brightens me too knowing that I’ve done something good for others, so yeah,” said Alaniz-Mederos.

Tarin’s positivity is contagious. Fellow student Jonah Logan considers Tarin a great friend.

“I say that he is like a really good friend to me,” said Logan. “Just having him as a friend is just one in a million, one in a million.”

Shining a light in and out of the classroom, Tarin Alaniz-Mederos works hard every day to have great character.

“Just to help others, trying to be better every day, be a better friend,” says Alaniz-Mederos.