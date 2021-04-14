Your Character Matters: Baseball team in Tulare is determined to play

TULARE, California (KSEE) – Athletes on the Tulare Western Varsity Baseball Team were not sure they would have the chance to play after last year’s season was canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“You take it for granted,” said 2021 senior Bryce Huerta. “You don’t know what you have until it is gone. And now that we are here, it is eye-opening, you know.”

A homerun for seniors who watched their senior teammates last year miss out on their final season in 2020, when everything was shut down.

“To get games this season and to get a full season: it means a lot to us and we are ready to play this year,” said baseball player Jack Anker.

To honor the players who missed out, the team wears t-shirts with the 2020 senior’s names on the back.

“They don’t get this time back,” said head coach Ken Searcy. “And that’s probably the saddest thing for me is that they are never going to have that ever again.”

With a strong team bond and a newfound appreciation for baseball, the Tulare Western Varsity team members are a grand slam reminder of why Your Character Matters.

“We always tell them academics before athletics, character above all,” said Coach Searcy. “We want these kids to be good people in the community and we want these people, go out in the world, successful in the world.”