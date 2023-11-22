FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Steller students got the recognition they deserve at a Tulare County awards night.

Students with good character got a shoutout and applause from the Tulare County Superintendent of Schools, their teachers, and their families.

“I truly believe if a student has all six character counts pillars, they’re going to go somewhere in life,” said Cindy Gist, Sundale School Superintendent.

“They’re excellent, they have great character, they exemplify great character, so I want them to shine,” Tashima Irving, third-grade Teacher at Pleasant View Elementary School.

Tulare County encourages students to demonstrate six pillars of character which are trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship.

There are many examples of students who have taken these pillars to heart.

“That’s one of the measures we use to determine how successful we are as a program is how much our kids give back. and it’s easy for us when we have great kids who do it,” Osama Hamid, the Athletic Director of Mission Oak High School

Great kids, with great character. A recipe for success for their future.