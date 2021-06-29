Your Character Matters: Alpine Vista first-grader keeps positive attitude throughout COVID-19 pandemic

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE) – A big smile and positive attitude is how a first grade teacher says one of her students starts every day.

Even when class was held over Zoom, a Tulare County student never let her spirits get down.

Alpine Vista School first-grade teacher, Kathleen Jarvis, says she’s very impressed with her six-year-old student, Claira Marvin.

“Well miss Claira Marvin is just a very outgoing, energetic, loving young lady and when we would come on zoom everyday, she would keep me going.”

Even though a computer screen for much of the year, she says Claira’s positive attitude shined.

“Just a contagious smile that steals everybody hearts. And she just radiates energy,” explained Jarvis.

Despite the challenges of online learning through the pandemic, Claira found joy in her lessons – but admits it was tough at times.

“It was kind of weird because I had never been on the computer doing zoom before,” said Claira.

She says it was great to see her teacher and classmates in person when they returned.

“It was super exciting, and I was so happy to learn in a real classroom,” Claira explained.

Mrs. Jarvis nominated Claira for Your Character Matters for her outstanding character throughout the year.

“My motto in here is our character and putting other people first ok and not ourselves. And that is one thing I just love about her. She is not a selfish young lady. She is very unselfish and she finds things in her classmates and brings out the best in them. And I just love that in her,” said Jarvis.