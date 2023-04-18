STRATHMORE, Calif. (KSEE) – A South Valley senior shows good character while balancing sports and clubs on campus and is gaining attention from his teachers with his actions and positive attitude.

The end of the school year is fast approaching, and so is the deadline to complete the yearbook at Harmony Magnet Academy in Strathmore. And that means yearbook advisor Marla Fields is leaning on the editor, senior Ben Watson to get it done.

“I was going to skip practice today and go to rehearsal but I can just get to work on the yearbook,” says Watson.

The yearbook is one of the many things Watson has on his plate, but he says he’s doing his best to keep up.

“I’m the co-president of CSF, water polo, and swim, I kind of help out there as well so it’s hard to have different things. You’re remembering dates for one thing or another,” says Watson.

Watson started high school with at-home learning during the pandemic, but now that he’s back on campus and he says it’s an opportunity to be more social and lean on others for help.

“There’s a lot of good people on this campus and it’s really refreshing to just have good people to support you,” says Watson.

Teacher Marla Fields nominated Watson for his good character because of the role he’s taken on as a senior and she’s not the only one who thinks highly of him.

“Teachers, we talk about our students all the time, and when we see students who are doing great things and we want to encourage them and so I knew just from his other teachers that he was a pretty great kid,” says Fields.

Watson says he was shocked to be singled out for his character, but he doesn’t have time to think about it now– he’s got a yearbook to finish.

“It’s been hard to have these ideas and make a book. It’s just a crazy thing to do,” says Watson.