Your Character Matters: A future of helping furry friends on the horizon

DINUBA, California (KSEE) — A Dinuba High senior says that distance learning through the COVID-19 pandemic has not quashed her desire to help others.

Tyra Adair is a senior at Dinuba High School. She will be attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in the fall studying animal science. She says her interest in work with animals was sparked by a family tragedy.

“When my dog passed from canine parvovirus, I realized that vets are very important to the world,” Adair said. “All animals build this connection with their owners and I would love to be a part of making families happy and realizing that animals are just as important as people are.”

Adair’s classmates and teachers say that her character makes her just the person for the job.

“Tyra’s enthusiasm is contagious,” says Tonya Pennebaker, a teacher at Dinuba High. “She doesn’t do anything halfway.”

Adair says distance learning has presented a challenge but has given her a new appreciation for being in the classroom.

“I love challenges,” says Adair. “I look a challenge right in its face and I’m like, I’m ready for it.”