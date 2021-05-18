Your Character Matters: 3rd-grader helping classmates through COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – It’s the positive attitude and concern for others that’s earning a south valley third-grader recognition for great character.

His teacher says he’s wise beyond his years.

“So we are so proud of you and we are so happy that you are here at liberty because you are an amazing addition to all these fabulous kids,” said Liberty Elementary School teacher Paiton Lackey.

Mrs. Lackey nominated 3rd grader, Christopher Vasquez, to be recognized for his outstanding character in the virtual classroom.

“I was just really surprised and I didn’t know what to say. I was just so surprised,” said Christopher.

Mrs. Lackey says Christopher’s ability to communicate with his classmates and teachers is very impressive for his young age.

“Because how often do you hear a third-grader saying, “Hey Mrs. Lackey how was your weekend? I just wanted to know how did you guys sleep? How is everything going?” And I was like, whoa, it’s hard to find a 27-year-old who talks like that! Just oh my word it was incredible,” Mrs. Lackey explained.

After the pandemic threw a wrench in learning, Mrs. Lackey thought she would be playing a lot of catch-up with her students, but that wasn’t the case with Christopher.

“He never needed to catch up on anything. He was already ahead of the curve,” said Mrs. Lackey.

She says Christopher didn’t let remote learning stop him from helping his peers over zoom.

“It made it a lot harder but I think I might still be able to help people in ways that I would normally help them,” said Christopher.

A great role model his teacher says for his classmates and his younger brother.

Christopher Vasquez reminding us that “Your Character Matters.”