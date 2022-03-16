A school in Visalia dedicates an entire week to spreading kindness. Willow Glen Elementary students whose efforts during “acts of random kindness week” earned them recognition for their outstanding character.

If you walk around Willow Glen Elementary school campus you’ll notice some messages promoting kindness. From signs hanging on trees to kindness cards even painted rocks.

“I’ve actually seen kids following it,” Brianna Menesas, a student at Willow Glen.

The Willow Glen Warriors Leadership Council is made up of students who helped organize the week all about kindness and came up with ways to put it into action.

“So they can learn it but sometimes they are nervous to actually engage in those kindness acts,” said Ray Cartagena, a teacher at the elementary school.

According to students, spreading kindness is something everyone can do.

“You never know what someone is going through and it can help them just by saying hi,” said Evelyn Larios, a student at the elementary school.

“It is important to other people so that they can spread kindness around the campus and it will be a better school,” said Derek Lynch, a student at Willow Glen.

From first to eighth grade, Mr. Cartagena said “acts of random kindness week” brought the entire school together.