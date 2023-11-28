TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Western High School freshman Ava Fernandes has been cheering on the girl’s water polo team for quite some time.

“Ava’s always come to the games. Even before high school, she came to my games and she usually would hang out and sit with the JV girls and cheer for the game,” said Gianna Fernandes, Ava’s sister.

Ava loves watching her sister Gianna play for the varsity team, but she really loves the team as a whole, and they love her back.

“She’s always cheering screaming go team and she always brings that positive vibe that we need,” said Olivia Machado, a senior at Tulare Western High School.

The team is being recognized this year for its great character. Exhibiting fairness and compassion to all. Especially to Ava, offering friendship and support.

“But to see Ava’s interaction with all of these students, especially the water polo girls I mean they are just the sweetest things to include her in everything it just made my heart so happy,” said Veronica Covert the Tulare Western High School counselor.

“I think coming in with a foundation with already a lot of friends, from meeting these girls with the water polo team, I think it really helped her,” said Gianna.

It’s helped her have a positive experience at school, thanks to a group of girls with great character.