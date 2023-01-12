TULARE, Calif. (KSEE) – Diego Mora has the unique ability to make everyone feel like they are the most important person in his life.

Each day in his life is precious because at the age of one and a half Diego was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor. But the junior at Tulare Western High School does not allow that to put him or his classmates down.

“He represents all the pillars. But that respect aspect of respecting himself, respecting his academic journey, respecting his teachers and his classmates. It really is a testament to who he is as a person,” said Jenna McGuire, Tulare Western High School Teacher.

McGuire says when Diego misses class for doctor appointments, he stays on top of his assignments. He wants to excel in high school, attend college and go to medical school. Diego’s tumor cannot be removed as doctors say it is too risky. He’s learned to live with it and wants to know more about it – inspiring him to pursue a career in medicine.

“I’m learning about it just as the doctors are too. And that’s what my career choice is about too. I want to be in the medical field. Just like the professionals who took care of me,” said Mora.

Diego is bilingual but did not know a word of English when he began elementary school. He is known by his teachers for helping fellow bilingual students. He communicates with them in Spanish and English when talking about the struggles he had early in his education. Diego recalls helping one of his classmates this semester.

“Every single time we’re in class I tell him ‘communicate with your teacher.’ Because I know how he struggles with English. because that’s what happened to me too,” he said.

Diego’s teachers are proud of him for helping others all while dealing with so much early in life.

“I come home feeling really good about this student. Because I think that he who struggles so much: if this student can do it, any other student can do it as well and be able to accomplish their goals,” said Laura Encinas, Tulare Western High School Teacher.