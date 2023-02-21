VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s a fun game of Duck, Duck, Goose on the campus of Denton Elementary School in Visalia. Sixth grader Brynn Bartlette is tagged as the goose.

Denton is a unique campus in Visalia Unified. Its special needs students are integrated with the entire student body and it’s allowed Brynn to increase her circle of friends.

“Their smiles are just the brightest out of everyone I know,” said Brynn Bartlette. “It’s just like a good feeling and I’ve just become BFFs with almost all of them.”

Brynn’s great character and compassion are obvious. Her willingness to be helpful and inclusive to all really stood out at a recent roller skating field trip when one of the special needs kids needed help.

Her teachers say Brynn’s positive outlook is infectious and she’s encouraged her other friends to follow her lead. Brynn says the smiles are her motivator, but her great character at Denton Elementary offers just as much in return.



