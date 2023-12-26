FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – At Sundale Union School, siblings are working together to learn a new language.

Eighth-grader Grecia Arellano is helping her younger brother learn English.

“I wanted to help him because I know that it was difficult for me to so I know that maybe it’s difficult for him,” said Grecia Arellano.

Grecia is now being highlighted for her determination. She came to Sundale Union School as a seventh grader from Mexico unable to speak English, and she worked hard to quickly pick it up.

“She’s been an absolute delight,” said teacher Brittany Grieb. “We have other students who are non-English speaking, English learners, and she’s been a role model for them at the very least.”

Grecia says her motivation is her parents and all they’ve done and she wants to give back.

“I wanted my parents to feel proud of me because I know they did hard work to bring me to the United States with my brother,” said Grecia.

Grecia also credits her friends who’ve encouraged her to get involved in sports – but mostly it’s family.

“I want my parents to have a better life and when I grow up I want to give them a good life.”