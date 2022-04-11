Students at Blue Oak Academy in Visalia are taught the six pillars of character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship. 3rd-grade teacher Miss Brazil says her student, Colton Griffis, demonstrates the pillar of fairness day in and day out.

“He does things out of the kindness of his heart to make people, other people happy,” explains Brazil. “He is always like, ‘Miss Brazil can I do a job, do you have a job for me?'” And he has that willingness to help, but also help his peers with their learning and their work.”



Miss Brazil says while Colton is quiet — the impact he has on his classmates is powerful.

“His peers respond to him and look at him as an example. Once they see him doing it, some will follow in his footsteps,” Brazil says.

Colton says he is always willing to help a friend with school work and if he finds something that doesn’t belong to him that a friend may have lost — he’s quick to return it to his teacher.

“Cause it’s not fair,” Griffis explains.

And if he notices unkind behavior — he finds the courage to speak up.



“I’ve really enjoyed just watching Colton as a person,” Brazil says. “Grow and develop, and I could see great improvement in him and that is so satisfying as a teacher.”