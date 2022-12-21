FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Dinuba community-based instruction class is a program for special needs adults to help them with the transition from school to work, from childhood to adulthood.

It teaches them the skills they need to become self-sufficient. One of these students Aaron Gibson is always there to help his fellow students and his teacher Randall Steen.

“He’s very helpful any time I ask him to do something over the regular expectation Aaron is always willing to do it and do so happily,” says Randall Steen.

Aaron is always there to help his classmates when they need a hand. Today Aaron and his classmates are working on filling out job applications something Aaron hopes will allow him to get a job and a place of his own one day. and he makes sure his classmates are staying up on their studies as well.