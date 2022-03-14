Daisy Guzman, an eighth-grade student at Global Learning Charter School in Visalia, was juggling more than just her classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her teacher noticed that she kept having to leave her online classes.

“I was curious, so I asked her what was going on,” explained her teacher, Jennifer Morones. “ That is when I met her little sisters and started to see that she is helping them try to figure out how to get on Zoom.”

Daisy says her dad isn’t the best with technology, so she stepped in to help her siblings.

“I had to help both of my sisters with the internet issues,” Daisy explains. “I had to help them reconnect and homework and stuff.”

Not satisfied taking on just the tech repair duties, Daisy helps her parents around the house as well.

“ She goes above and beyond. I don’t even know how she does that,” says Morones. “Her family had been in a situation where she also needed to help her father for a time, he had been hurt.”

Betsy Guzman, Daisy’s younger sister, is thankful for her big sister’s help.

“She helps my dad and my mom and me and my little sister,” says Betsy.

Daisy says she just tries to work hard in school and at home and to set an example for her sisters and other students.

“Always do what you do and then just try your best to behave,” says Daisy. “Be nice and kind to all teachers. Just be a good role model at school and that’s all.”