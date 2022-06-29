FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – 16-year-old Mariah Consuelo Munoz Jimenez is a sophomore at, La Sierra Military Academy.

She’s also earned the rank of Command Sergeant Major a position that hasn’t been filled by a woman at the academy in years.

Jimenez says I feel like I have to show the young ladies you know, we can do exactly what the males can do and nothing is going to stop us.

But with the guidance of instructors and a willingness to learn Mariah has excelled. Showing other young women anything is possible.