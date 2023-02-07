VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – Learning about emotions and proper social behavior is an important part of the curriculum in Mr. Gonzalez’s Transitional Kindergarten class at Visalia’s Crestwood Elemtary.

In the group of four-to-five-year-olds, Luna Guzman is a standout. Her teachers say she’s a helper and willing to give a hand without prompting since the start of the school year.

“Right away, she stood out as somebody wanting to help, but she knew what was expected and she was always trying to please,” said teacher Raul Gonzalez.

And her helpful ways go beyond the classroom.

“Be respectful to my classmates and help them out when they hurt themself on the playground,” said Luna.

Her teachers say it’s obvious Luna has learned these skills at home, and her good behavior spreads to others.

She’s the first to give a hug and the first to help. Great character beyond her years makes Luna Guzman a standout at Visalia’s Crestwood Elementary.