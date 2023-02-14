FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The season is wrapping up for the El Diamante girl’s varsity basketball team in Visalia. Playoffs are starting, so practice is as important as ever.

On this day, Junior Olivia Torres was nursing an injury, but was dressed; supporting her team.

If fact, Olivia says there’s nothing that would hold her back from doing what she loves.

“Playing the sport I love with the people I love, nothing can be better than that,” says Olivia Torres a junior, at El Diamante High School.

Olivia’s dedication goes beyond the hardwood. She’s a hospital volunteer, and also helps at the snack bar at sporting events. Her great character has not gone unnoticed by her peers and her coach.

“She’s always the first one to step up and help and just wants what’s best for the program and the school and all her teammates.” Jessica Cervantes varsity basketball coach, El Diamante High School

Olivia says her inspiration to work hard and have great character both on and off the court comes from basketball great, the late Kobe Bryant.

No matter who you are, I feel like you just have to put yourself out there, And it’s not even just a student-athlete, it’s being a good person; helping out the community whatever title you are. “