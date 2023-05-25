TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The Tulare County Office of Education honored more than two dozen students at an annual event who are examples of great character to their peers and teachers all year round.

Throughout the school year, KSEE24 has been highlighting Tulare County students in a weekly series called “Your Character Matters.”

The students were selected by their teachers or school administrators for characteristics like honesty, leadership, helpfulness, and patience.

The students received certificates and were able to celebrate their accomplishments with their families.