In his final school year at Cottonwood Creek Elementary School in Visalia, sixth-grader Jaymien Colon’s teachers say he has become a leader amongst his peers.

“I just absolutely love to have him as a student,” says Colon’s teacher Mariah Young. “I truly just think he deserves it.”

Faculty say Colon has matured over the course of his years at Cottonwood Creek.

“He just started — kind of made a change in mindset and decided he was going to make better decisions, and he did,” said Sonya Joyner, Principal at the elementary school.

Colon says that his path to change has been quite the journey.

“Took me a long time to change,” Colon explains. “I wasn’t the cool kid around here, I used to be the bad kid around here.” Colon adds that his improvement in curriculum came in conjunction with role model status with his peers.

“I just continued to be the person that I really am.”

And the path that led Colon to success is the one he recommends to other students.

“Just do you. Just be yourself.”