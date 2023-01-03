FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The wintery weather conditions continue in the Central Valley bringing more rain in the metro area and snow in the mountains (from six to 18 inches above 5000 feet and two to four feet above 7000 feet).

According to KSEE24’s Chief Meteorologist A.J. Fox, after a quiet Tuesday with cloudy skies, the Central Valley will experience scattered showers in the north portion and some snow in the mountains for Wednesday morning.

Then heavy rainfall from Wednesday night around 10:00 p.m. until Thursday morning with potentially cooler air that could form thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says there is a flood watch in effect for the entire forecast area – except for the Kern County desserts and higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada. Federal forecasters say this could be due to a combination of the precipitation coming and the saturated soil from previous rainstorms – with an added potential of rock slides.