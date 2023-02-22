FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Many in the Central Valley spotted an interesting type of precipitation today. It had a harder texture than snow, but it was softer than hail. This phenomenon is referred to as graupel, snow pellets, or soft hail.

The word graupel has been used in the meteorological community since the late 1800s, but it’s not something we see very often in the Central Valley.

The atmosphere is very cold, so precipitation starts falling in the form of snow. As it falls, it can encounter supercooled water droplets. These are water droplets that are still in liquid form, despite having a temperature below freezing. The supercooled droplets freeze onto the snowflake, and we end up with graupel.

Graupel can accumulate and create slick roads. If you do see any type of frozen precipitation on the roads, slow down and drive cautiously.