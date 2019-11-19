Wintry storm arrives late Tuesday

Our first storm system of the season will bring strong gusty winds and much cooler temperatures. But rain and snow will be light.

The strong winds prompted Fire Weather Warnings in northern California as well as Public Safety Power Shutoffs from PG&E for areas to our north.

Precipitation with this system will be quite light — especially in the Valley.

Temperatures as warm as tonight and tomorrow will not return any time soon after this system arrives.

Another wintry storm is expected midweek next week.

