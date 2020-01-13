Winter storm Thursday

Heavy rain and snow will impact Central California Thursday.

The wet weather begins late Wednesday night.

Snow levels will drop as low as 2,500′ as this system passes.

The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a Winter Weather Watch for Thursday:

A Winter Weather Watch is in effect for the Central and Southern Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet from 4 AM early Thursday morning until 4 AM early Friday morning. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Snow levels may drop to as low as 3,500 feet Thursday night. The majority of this snow will fall Thursday afternoon. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph on exposed ridgetops and near the crest. Motorists should anticipate travel delays and slick, hazardous road conditions, as well as the potential for road closures. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, and warm clothing in your vehicle.

