Winter storm Sunday and Monday

Light wet weather Saturday becomes more intense Sunday and unsettled conditions last into the middle of the week ahead.

Heavy Valley rain and several feet of mountain snow will fall Sunday and Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada begins at 8 AM Sunday and lasts until 5 PM Monday.

Three feet of snow is possible in elevations higher than 7,000 feet.

Up to a foot of snow will fall above 6,000 feet.

Snow will fall down to 5,500 feet Sunday and 4,500 feet Monday.

The upper-low will move slowly the coast of California, keeping rain in the forecast for several days. It will be heaviest Sunday into Monday.

Winds will be gusty in high elevations and over the Grapevine. Another Winter Storm Warning includes the Grapevine late Sunday through Monday.

In the Valley, Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, Monday afternoon and evening, and possibly on through Tuesday and Wednesday as well as this low takes its time crossing inland through southern California.

Warm temperatures will return with building high pressure late in the week for a clear and warm weekend next weekend.