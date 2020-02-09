Windy with high mountain snow Sunday

A storm system will pass to our east bringing a chance of light snow high in the Sierra and strong downslope winds.

Temperatures Saturday were warm. Fresno reached 69 degrees Saturday afternoon. The average high is 60.

Low temperatures will be cooler overnight as well as high temperatures Sunday.

Mono winds will affect the Sierra Nevada and surrounding areas Sunday.

Known as Santa Ana winds in other parts of the West, Mono winds describe air that warms and dries as it descends in elevation. The strongest tend to occur with areas of high and low pressure are situated such that air rotating counterclockwise around the low and air rotating clockwise around the high combine into strong offshore flow.

The change in pressure as air descends can easily warm air tens of degrees. It’s why Mono winds and Santa Ana winds present particular danger during fire season.

Wind gusts could reach past 50 miles per hour during the morning Sunday in areas including Yosemite, Oakhurst, Huntington Lake, Auberry, North Fork and Hume Lake.



