Windy tonight, then freezing



Winds pick up in the Valley tonight and temperatures drop this week as arctic air dips down from the north. Valley nighttime temperatures will be below the freezing mark through midweek.



We will not see rain or snow this week. There will be very little morning fog.



A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Western San Joaquin Valley from 3 AM Tuesday morning until 1 PM Tuesday afternoon. Highways impacted include Highway 152, Highways 198, Highway 180 west of Fresno, and Interstate 5. Strong cross winds may impair driving ability, especially for high profile vehicles such as campers and tractor trailers. Visibility may be reduced at times due to blowing dust or sand. Expect northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.



A Freeze Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley, excluding Fresno and Bakersfield, each morning from Wednesday through Friday. A Freeze Watch means that sub-freezing temperatures are possible. The coldest temperatures are expected from 2 AM until 8 AM each morning. Outside of major urban areas, sub-freezing temperatures are conceivable for a period of four to six hours. Be prepared to bring pets indoors and cover sensitive, exposed vegetation, and outdoor plumbing. Minimum temperatures in rural areas generally between 28 and 32 degrees.