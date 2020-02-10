Windy tonight, sunny and nice ahead

Strong wind gusts will continue to occur in the mountains this evening and through much of the day Monday.



There’s also a very slight chance for showers and snow showers overnight in high mountain areas.

Otherwise, we have some sunny and nice days on the way.

The next chance for precipitation comes with a very slight chance on Thursday.

Another storm system brings a chance of Valley rain and mountain snow next weekend, yet this chance seems quite slim, too.

Temperatures were much cooler Sunday, but closer to average.

Fresno reached a high of 69 degrees on Saturday followed by a high of 59 degrees on Sunday. The average high this time of year is 60 degrees.

Very strong wind gusts are affecting foothill and mountain areas Sunday. The gusts are subsiding in many areas this evening, however the Mono winds will strengthen again late tonight bringing gusts of some 40 to 50 miles per hour to areas including Yosemite, Oakhurst, Bass Lake, Shaver Lake, North Fork, Huntington Lake and Hume Lake.

Mono winds are also known as Santa Ana winds.

The strong gusts are created as air pushes tightly between areas of high and low pressure to our east. Such winds are known to cause damage because gusts can blow at very speed as air twists and turns around mountain terrain.

The winds warm and dry as they descend in elevation into higher pressure making them of particular concern during fire season.





