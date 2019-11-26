Windy now, freezing tonight, Thanksgiving storm tomorrow

Strong winds in the San Joaquin Valley are subsiding.



Gusts reached 48 MPH in Merced, 37 MPH in Madera, 35 MPH in Fresno, 60 MPH at Edwards Air Force Base and 70 MPH in Mojave.

Winds will be light for much of the day Tuesday.

A wintry storm system arrives late Tuesday. It will bring precipitation all the way through Thanksgiving. The heaviest will fall Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop below freezing in a number of spots in the San Joaquin Valley Monday night.

Some of the lowest temperatures tonight will be in the area of Exeter and Lindsay where 30 degrees is expected early Tuesday morning.

In all, these spots will spend no more than a couple hours below 32 degrees.

Elsewhere in the Valley, temperatures will drop to lows between 31 and 34 degrees.

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM PST TONIGHT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY MORNING… * WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE…Merced and Madera, Foggy Bottom, Fresno, Tulare County, Southern Kings County, Western Kern County and Eastern Kern County. * WHEN…From 2 AM PST tonight until 9 AM PST Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing could be damaged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Bring pets indoors. Wrap outdoor plumbing to insulate pipes. Cover sensitive, exposed vegetation.





