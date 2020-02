Big changes arrive Saturday and Sunday with strong, gusty winds. Winds will be especially strong though mountain passes and in the western and southern ends of the Valley.

Snow will fall as low as 3,000 feet overnight. This isn’t a huge snowmaker but expect at least a couple inches in areas above 5,000.

Rain — even thunderstorms — are possible in the Valley Sunday, although the chances for these are quite slim. If showers or storms develop they’ll likely only affect a few spotty areas.