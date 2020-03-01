Windy, mountain snow overnight

Strong, gusty winds have prompted the National Weather Service in Hanford to issue a Wind Advisory for the west side of the San Joaquin Valley.

West winds will blow 15-25 MPH overnight with gusts near 40 MPH.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Sierra Nevada north of Hume Lake. Expect more than 6″ snow above 6,000 feet with a few inches above 5,000 feet. Snow will fall as low as 3,000 feet.

Big changes arrive Saturday and Sunday with strong, gusty winds. Winds will be especially strong though mountain passes and in the western and southern ends of the Valley.

Snow will fall as low as 3,000 feet overnight. This isn’t a huge snowmaker but expect at least a couple inches in areas above 5,000.

Rain — even thunderstorms — are possible in the Valley Sunday, although the chances for these are quite slim. If showers or storms develop they’ll likely only affect a few spotty areas.