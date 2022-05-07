Highs reached near 80-degrees Saturday.

80 is the average high for Fresno this time of year.



Tomorrow and much of the week ahead will bring highs closer to 70, so Mother’s Day will feel crisp and cooler.



It’s becoming breezy with strong winds expected in the mountains. A wind advisory is in effect for mountain areas around Sequoia until tomorrow night. Another wind advisory covering mountain areas around Yosemite goes into effect tomorrow morning.



This is from some passing disturbances that may also bring a few showers to mountain areas. Skies will stay mainly sunny in the Valley, although satellite imagery still shows quite a bit of cloudiness along the southern end of the Valley. Winds will also be strongest over the Grapevine and in desert areas but could still kick up quite a lot of dust over I-5 in our part of the Valley Sunday.