For the second day in a row, strong winds with gusts reaching past 30 MPH kicked up dust in the San Joaquin Valley.

These winds will diminish overnight.

A wind advisory for mountain areas of Kern, Tulare and southern Fresno County expires at midnight Monday morning.

The week ahead will be dry and hot. Temperatures will reach into the mid-90s midweek, some 15 degrees above the average high for this time of year.

Breezy conditions will also return through the later half of the week.