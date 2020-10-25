Winds to increase fire danger

Windy weather raises fire danger Sunday through Tuesday.

The winds will be out of the east up to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts of 40 mph are possible (also in the mountains). The high pressure situated on the other side of the Sierra makes this a similar setup to the windy weather at the start of the Camp Fire that burned Paradise! It will be strong but not quite that strong in Central California thank goodness but that’s still dangerous. Fresno and the Valley may not experience more than a few occasions of warm winds. Mountain areas are the concern and dew points are low. Not only will it be dry and windy, air warms as it moves from higher to lower elevations. This is why Mono Winds are so feared when it comes to fire danger.

This extensive dryness is one reason we’re no longer expecting much of anything as far as precipitation. Chances are still best in the mountains Sunday. There may be sprinkles but any showers first have to wet the air between clouds and ground enough so that the rain doesn’t evaporate before it reaches the ground. And given the current profile that is a big ask. There’s some moisture there, yes, but to me looks insufficient.

Snow levels will be near 6,000′ nonetheless. Amounts of precipitation will probably be sprinkles but 1/10″ is a possibility under the right circumstances. This roughly equates to a possible inch of snow.

Temperatures continue to cool and it feels like October!