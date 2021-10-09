Winds to cause problems Monday

Strong, dangerous winds arrive Monday.

Beautiful clear, calm and cool conditions continue Sunday.

Fresno reached a high of 72 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be warmer but Valley highs will remain in the 70s.



The next significant weather system arrives Monday. This low is situated on the other side of the Sierra Nevada, which makes potential for rain and snow quite low. However, this is a classic setup for gusty downslope winds. Strong winds are always a wildfire concern, especially downslope because the change in pressure has a warming and drying effect. The good news is that overall temperatures are staying cool. (They’ll actually get even cooler Monday.)

Unfortunately, very little rain fell on the KNP Complex and Windy Fires yesterday. Winds may begin tomorrow night and possibly gust with damaging force! A High Wind Watch has already been issued for Monday and covers much of the Valley. Expect northwest winds of 20-40 MPH and wind gusts of 60 MPH are possible. This is enough to knock down tree branches, mess with power lines and cause power failures. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for the same 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM time frame. These winds can spread fire fast.