Winds prompt Fire Weather Warning this weekend

Parts of the Sierra Nevada will be under a Fire Weather Warning from 5PM Saturday to 8PM Sunday.

This will stretch from Shaver Lake in Fresno County to Grant Grove, Lodgepole, nearly to Three Rivers in Tulare County and to Lake Isabella down to Tehachapi in Kern County.



Humidity is low, fuels are dry and breezy and gusty winds are expected to contribute to erratic fire behavior. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Fires already burning have the potential to spread quickly and grow in intensity.

Wind gusts may reach some 40 mph on Saturday and Sunday evenings in these mountain areas.

The same low pressure system bringing the wind is also bringing cooler, clearer air to Central California.

Fresno reached a high of 91 degrees Friday afternoon.

That’s the high temperature average this time of year.

Highs will be in the 80s this weekend.

Smoke has worsened air quality in the Valley.

Conditions should improve with the fresh air this weekend.