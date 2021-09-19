Winds increasing in Sierra under Red Flag Warning

Winds are picking up in Central California.

Strong wind gusts are possible in mountain areas where wildfires already burn uncontrolled.

As of 2:00 PM, winds are gusting 18 mph at Lake Kaweah, near Sequoia National Park.

Portions of the Central and Southern Sierra Nevada are under a Red Flag Warning. This includes Sequoia National Park, the areas of the KNP Complex and Windy Fire where fire weather will be critical.

A Red Flag Warning or Fire Weather Warning is issued when weather conditions contribute to extreme fire behavior — usually a combination of factors like strong winds, low humidity and heat.

Gusts of some 45 miles per hour out of the northwest may accompany the passage of a dry storm system.

Strong winds, dry fuels and low humidity increase the chance of rapid fire spread and dangerous fire behavior.