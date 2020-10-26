Winds and fire danger up while temperatures drop

It’s going to be the coldest night yet this season for many parts of Central California.

Although cooler temperatures are better than heat when it comes to fire danger, it’s so dry and windy that fire danger is up. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada until Tuesday Afternoon.

Overall, wind gusts will be strongest Monday. Expect steady winds from the east up to 25 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph at times.

The air behind this cold front is chilly. Mountain lows will be in the teens and twenties in some spots!

Like Sunday, highs Monday will be several degrees below average.

