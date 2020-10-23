Wet weather possible this weekend

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A disturbance will bring the possibility of showers late this weekend.

Chances are best in mountain areas and amounts — if any — will be quite light. Some computer forecast models like the GFS are keeping Central California dry.

ECMWF Futurecast is one of the most optimistic computer models as far as precipitation this weekend.

Interestingly, the GFS is advertising a more powerful system for Election Day.

Of particular concern this weekend and the start of this week is the strength of offshore winds. Low humidity and strong winds will raise fire danger Sunday through Tuesday.

Temperatures continue their downward trend. We dropped out of the 90s yesterday. Thursday afternoon Fresno reached a high of 84 degrees.

Temperatures continue to cool through the weekend.

Windy weather raises fire danger early next week.

