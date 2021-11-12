Weekend starts with dense fog

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the San Joaquin Valley starting at midnight Saturday morning and lasting until 11:00 AM Saturday. The fog will pose very high transportation risk. Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 99 Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 152, Highway 180, and Highway 198 from Lemoore to Visalia.

Use your low-beam headlights. Keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

Anticipate travel delays and visibilities as low as 200 feet in some locations.

Expect lighter fog Sunday and Monday mornings before more active conditions prevent fog from forming.

We’ll see cloudy days through the week ahead with a slight chance of wet weather Wednesday. Little to no rainfall is expected but there will be enough air movement in the Valley to keep fog from forming.