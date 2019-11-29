Weekend rain will ruin fresh snow in places like Shaver

Another powerful storm system arrives Saturday evening, and it’s warmer than the last.

The most recent storm system brought accumulating snow to elevations as low as 2,000 feet.

The next storm system is warmer and will bring a lot of rain to areas currently covered in snow.

Expect freezing levels to jump from 2,700 feet early Saturday to 7,400 feet Sunday. This combined with precipitation will make a melting mess at Shaver Lake, Hume Lake and other mid-elevation locations in the Sierra Nevada.

These forecast graphics show the amount and type of precipitation expected through Friday for each location followed by the amount and type of precipitation expected from the warmer system arriving Saturday night. The difference between the two is quite dramatic!

This will make roads even more slick and dangerous. Have a safe weekend!