Weak system hits tonight, strong one this weekend

Two storm systems will impact Central California in the coming days.

The first arrives late Tuesday night and will bring Valley rain and high mountain snow through Wednesday.

Expect generally light precipitation amounts with this first one:

Fresno: .15″ rain

Madera: .10″ rain

Merced: .10″ rain

Los Banos: .10″ rain

Visalia: .20″ rain

Oakhurst: .20″ rain

Mariposa: .15″ rain

Yosemite: .15″ rain

Badger Pass: 1″ mixed precipitation

Shaver Lake: .25″ rain

Huntington Lake: 1″ snow followed by about 1″ mixed precipitation

Sequoia National Park at Lodgepole: 1″ snow followed by .5″ rain

Hume Lake: .3″ rain

Lemoore: .1″ rain

Coalinga: .1″ rain

Reedley: .15″ rain

North Fork: .2″ rain

Tioga Pass: 1″ snow

Post Peak: 1.5″ snow