Weak system hits tonight, strong one this weekend

Two storm systems will impact Central California in the coming days.
The first arrives late Tuesday night and will bring Valley rain and high mountain snow through Wednesday.
Expect generally light precipitation amounts with this first one:
Fresno: .15″ rain
Madera: .10″ rain
Merced: .10″ rain
Los Banos: .10″ rain
Visalia: .20″ rain
Oakhurst: .20″ rain
Mariposa: .15″ rain
Yosemite: .15″ rain
Badger Pass: 1″ mixed precipitation
Shaver Lake: .25″ rain
Huntington Lake: 1″ snow followed by about 1″ mixed precipitation
Sequoia National Park at Lodgepole: 1″ snow followed by .5″ rain
Hume Lake: .3″ rain
Lemoore: .1″ rain
Coalinga: .1″ rain
Reedley: .15″ rain
North Fork: .2″ rain
Tioga Pass: 1″ snow
Post Peak: 1.5″ snow